LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state of Nevada announced it would post weekly updates on the coronavirus situation across the state.
As of March 4, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada.
Since COVID-19 is recognized as a new strain of coronavirus, it was officially renamed named from coronavirus disease 2019, according to a press release.
For Americans unlikely to be exposed to the virus, the immediate health risk is low, officials said.
In Nevada, 14 people have tested negative and 216 have completed monitoring without developing symptoms.
The state said 208 people are currently under a public health supervision. This group includes travelers from an affected region referred to local health districts or those who have had close contact with a traveler.
Most patients of COVID-19 reported the symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have the reported symptoms, CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider and to let them know if you have traveled to an affected area in the previous two weeks or had contact with a person known to have COVID-19.
The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to avoid contact with those who are sick, stay home from work or social functions if you are, cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often, avoid touching your face and clean surfaces you frequent often.
