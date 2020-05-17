UPDATE (May 17): On Sunday, the Nevada Health Response reported 6,857 total positive COVID-19 cases in the state and one additional death, bringing the toll to 350.
In Clark County, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 5,366 cases and 296 deaths.
In its Friday report, SNHD provided additional insights into the Southern Nevada cases. People between ages 25 and 49 saw the most cases -- at least 2,194, or about 40%. SNHD said 160 cases were known in people between 5 to 17 and 48 cases were recorded in children age 4 or under.
SNHD said 31.6% of total cases had a known underlying condition, while 68.4% are recorded as "no/unknown." Of those hospitalized, 64.3% had an underlying condition while 35.7% did not.
SNHD said 77.7% of Clark County residents who died from the virus had underlying conditions, while 22.3% did not. The county lists hypertension, immunocompromised, chronic heart disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, "neurologic/neurodevelopmental," chronic lung disease, and "other" as underlying conditions.
TESTING INCREASED
In the past week, testing was increased across the Las Vegas Valley. UMC's effort at the Orleans hotel-casino expanded to a capacity of 1,200 tests per day, while 10 additional sites are opening this week.
WASHOE'S HIGHEST ONE-DAY JUMP
Washoe County in Northern Nevada reported 54 new cases Sunday, the biggest one-day jump in cases thus far. A woman's death was recorded, bringing the county total to 47. The Washoe County Health District said the woman was in her 90s with underlying health conditions.
UPDATE (May 16): The state reported an increase of 48 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday compared to the day before, bringing the total to 6,662.
The number of deaths caused by the virus in Nevada was 349.
Clark County holds the bulk of the cases, reporting 5,298 positive tests and 293 deaths from COVID-19.
In Friday night's report, Southern Nevada Health District reported 74.8% of cases have recovered:
|VARIABLE
|NUMBER
|PERCENT
|RATE PER 100,000
|COVID-19 CASE
|5,298
|100
|227.43
|HOSPITALIZED
|1,430
|27
|61.39
|DECEASED
|293
|5.53
|12.58
|RECOVERED
|3,963
|74.8
|170.12
UPDATE (May 15): Nevada Health Response on Friday reported 6,614 positive COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths statewide.
According to state data, 85,791 total tests have been performed with 65,532 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 5,235 positive coronavirus cases and 291 deaths as of Friday afternoon.
UPDATE (May 14): On Thursday, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 5,144 positive COVID-19 cases at 282 deaths in Clark County.
Of all county coronavirus cases, 83.7% have recovered, SNHD said.
Nevada Health Response reported 6,499 positive cases and 339 deaths in the state Thursday night.
UPDATE (May 13): Nevada Health Response on Wednesday is reporting 6,394 positive COVID-19 cases and 331 deaths statewide.
According to state data, 76,914 tests have been performed with 57,764 coming back negative.
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 5,045 total positive coronavirus cases and 275 deaths in Clark County.
Of the current cases reported in Clark County, nearly 84% have recovered, according to SNHD.
UPDATE (May 12): On Tuesday, the Southern Nevada Health District reported 4,869 positive coronavirus cases and 267 deaths in Clark County.
Of the current cases reported, nearly 85% have recovered, according to SNHD.
Nevada Health Response had not updated state case data as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reported 6,311 positive cases and 321 deaths in Nevada.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported 12 new positive cases of coronavirus, with 4,762 total cases in Clark County.
The increase in cases in the county was the lowest since the early days of the virus in Southern Nevada.
SNHD reported 260 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported after Sunday.
Nevada Health Response reported 6,152 coronavirus cases and 312 deaths statewide on Monday. The cases in Nevada increased by 124 from Saturday.
(7) comments
If you want to hide in your house and cower from fear. Go right ahead. Death will take you eventually. Fact of life. I for one will enjoy the sunshine outside! NO FEAR
The numbers are going to get higher as people get tested but doesn't mean they are sick or going to die. You can get tested and test positive and be healthy but I repeat but had the virus days, weeks, and months ago. To much FALSE information out there and FALSE conclusions. What is totally FALSE is the Imperial University Professor Ferguson models on COVID-19 and conclusions that were generated months ago. Everyone forgets this as the evidence that sparked the FALSE reporting of FALSE projections from the model. We also forgot the two week shut down in the very beginning was suppose to be the rule of FLATTEN THE CURVE. We did this and lets get back to our life.
And in the last 4 months or so how many people in Nevada have died from the myriad of other causes? Diseases, strokes, heart attacks, car accidents, OD's etc. This shutdown is beyond ridiculous over a very few deaths.
Stop hating life, and most importantly, stop hating yourself!
Give yourself a pat on the back once and a while and think, hey we followed guidelines, and we kept the covid 19 deaths to a low rate in our state/country.
You can get help for your mental health issues and self esteem issues #yournotalone
Your comment shows a complete lack of a fundamental understanding of the spread of a (heretofore unknown) virus. People STAYING ISOLATED from one another has slowed the spread SIGNIFICANTLY, thereby keeping the number of DEATHS to a relatively low number. Had we NOT isolated, it would've been much, much worse. Surely even you can see that. In places that have had gatherings, what has happened? Sickness & DEATH. As of this moment, we're nearing 90,000 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 in just a matter of a few weeks, and it's going to get much higher. If that seems like "a very few deaths" to you, then you must be different than most folks.
Hey wussy! Look up how many people died in the US in 1968 from the Hong Kong flu. In Oct 2017- Mar 2018 from the seasonal influenza. Was our country shut down then? Stay in your basement like all the other sheople, so we have more space out in the sunshine
Fewer would have died in 1968 if they had followed social distancing, but in their defense technology has advanced over the last 50 years and we can social distance by working from home much easier today.
