LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials reported the first coronavirus case in a Nevada state correctional facility Wednesday morning.
According to data from Nevada Health Response and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, an inmate at High Desert State Prison tested positive for COVID-19.
In all state correctional facilities, 19 total cases have been reported with 15 recoveries. The remaining 18 cases were all among correctional staff members. No correctional facility staff or inmates have died of COVID-19, according to state data. The DHHS data was last updated Wednesday morning.
Of all state-run facilities, skilled nursing facilities have seen the most coronavirus cases so far. DHHS reported 763 cases within nursing facilities in Nevada, with 76 deaths. Seventy-five of the deaths were residents.
