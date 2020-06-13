UPDATE (June 13/AP): Nevada health officials report 270 additional COVID-19 cases and one additional death from the coronavirus outbreak.

Figures posted Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Services increase the total number of cases statewide to nearly 11,000 as of Friday and the death toll to 463.

The increase in cases reported in a 24-hour span was the third-highest increase since the state started reporting coronavirus data in March.

Nevada topped 10,000 cases on Tuesday when 244 additional cases were reported.

The largest increase of cases reported in a 24-hour period was 295 on May 22.

UPDATE (June 12): Nevada Health Response reported 10,678 positive COVID-19 cases and 462 deaths statewide as of Friday morning.

Friday's data showed a 279 case increase in the state from Thursday. However, testing continues to ramp up, with 7,487 tests performed alone on June 11.

Hospitalizations and test positivity rate continue to stay low despite the increase in tests. As of June 11, the cumulative test positivity rate was at 5.4%, below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 10%.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 8,314 positive coronavirus cases and 377 deaths in Clark County as of Friday morning.

Reported cases increased by 214 since Thursday, according to SNHD. However, coronavirus-related hospitalizations remain low in Clark County.

State health officials said Thursday that despite the increase in cases, it's too early to say Nevada is experiencing a "second wave" of the virus. Officials said increased testing and low hospitalizations still show positive signs for Nevada's COVID-19 response.

UPDATE (June 11): Nevada Health Response reported 10,399 cases and 458 deaths statewide as of Thursday morning.

To this point, the state has performed 221,786 coronavirus tests.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday morning reported 8,100 positive COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in Clark County.

UPDATE (June 10): Nevada Health Response reported 10,164 positive coronavirus cases and 448 deaths statewide as of Wednesday morning.

According to state data, 215,087 tests have been performed statewide.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 7,915 positive COVID-19 cases and 367 deaths in Clark County as of Wednesday morning.

It marks 116 newly reported cases in Southern Nevada, with two newly reported deaths.

UPDATE (June 9): Nevada has officially seen more than 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases.

According to state data, there are 10,030 cases and 444 deaths statewide as of June 9. The state has performed 211,157 coronavirus tests, with 4,643 tests alone on June 8.

The state saw a spike in cases on June 8, with 244 new cases reported. That's the highest reported new cases in a day since May 22, when the state reported 295 new cases.

The state is still seeing good numbers with test positivity rate. As of June 8, Nevada's cumulative test positivity rate was 5.5%, below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 10% for reopening.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 7,799 positive COVID-19 cases and 365 deaths in Clark County as of Tuesday. SNHD's data is proportional to state data, with 207 new cases in the county reported Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 9,786 positive coronavirus cases and 442 statewide as of Monday morning.

According to state data, Nevada labs have administered 206,514 coronavirus tests so far.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 7,592 positive COVID-19 cases and 363 deaths in Clark County as of Monday morning.

Nevada surpassed 200,000 coronavirus tests administered in the state over the weekend. Nevada's test positivity rate hovers at 5.5% as of June 6, below the World Health Organization's recommendation of 10% for reopening procedures.