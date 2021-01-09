LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada on Saturday reported 2,648 additional known COVID-19 cases and 56 additional deaths, one of the state’s highest daily fatality increases reported during the pandemic.
Nevada has now had 246,309 known COVID-19 cases and 3,450 deaths since the pandemic began.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nevada increased from 2,115.3 on Dec. 25 to 2,373.6 on Friday while the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 33.6 to 35.4, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
The state on Wednesday reported a one-day record high of 60 additional deaths.
Officials anticipate a spike in cases and deaths in coming weeks, following Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s gatherings.
