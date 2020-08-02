LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada has now passed the 50,000 mark in positive COVID-19 cases.
State health officials on Sunday reported 1,131 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 50,205 since the pandemic began.
There were no additional deaths reported, keeping the total at 832 known deaths.
According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the average number of new confirmed cases daily over the past two weeks has remained fairly constant.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.
Restrictions remain in Nevada for businesses and on gatherings of more than 50 people after Gov. Steve Sisolak extended them beyond July when they were set to expire.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
Some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can face severe illness including pneumonia and death. The vast majority recover.
(8) comments
The testing is all bad as in fraud. Everyone who has gotten a positive on their PCR test then who tried to confirm that positive test result with a antibody test (which is the proof positive test) every single antibody test turned out to be negative for Covid. The communists that control Nevada reuses to even look at a second test of any kind to validate the first test that was positive. No second opinion allowed, all antibody tests are not allowed or recognized at all. We don't have a Covid problem in Nevada we have a corrupt criminal government problem in Nevada
Where is this information coming from? All my sources point to these test being actual tests. I wish there were some medical professionals who could be in the comment sections to clarify this, but they are most likely too busy saving people's lives.
How about a report that INCLUDES the condition and ages of these "cases". Most of them are probably people that recovered without knowing they even had it.
Also, why can we never get a comparison to how many cases of last year's un-named flu there were? Just for a bit of perspective.
We do know that all of these cases were from people who felt the need to get a test, meaning they either felt sick or were in contact with someone who tested positive. 90% of the cases were probably not that bad, but that shouldn't trivialize the minority that are. The CDC has the numbers posted for each flu season in Nevada between 2014 and 2017 which could provide you a good baseline. For example 636 individuals died of the flu/pneumonia over the course of all of 2017, we have already exceeded that number of COVID deaths in 2020.
Sisolak’s masks are not working!
People have to wear them for them to work.
There's no hope. We are all going to die. The masks obviously aren't working. Who has a hazmat suit for sale?
Hahaha
The horror! 🙄
