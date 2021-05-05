LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Overstepping authority. That's what a federal judge in Washington said Wednesday about the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention's federal eviction moratorium. The judge declared that the CDC's ban on evictions for the non-payment of rent must be set aside.
But what does this mean for Nevada tenants?
There's a chance they could become unprotected from evictions by June.
For now, Nevada tenants are still protected by both the state and federal eviction moratorium, but it’s unclear how long either one will last. The statewide moratorium ends May 31. But already, the federal judge’s decision to do away with the moratorium on evictions nationally by June 30, is being appealed by the Department of Justice.
The Nevada State Apartment Association's executive director Susy Vasquez said that the decision is now in the hands of the D.C. circuit, where a three-judge panel will decide the issue.
No matter what they decide, she said she's cautiously hopeful that Governor Steve Sisolak's statewide moratorium will end when he said it would, at the end of May.
"I hope! He said it in a news conference. I mean, he was confident that by May 31 we were gonna be good to go," said Vasquez. "And we're heading in that direction for sure, without a doubt. I think he may allow it, just to put fire under CHAP's feet."
According to Vasquez, months-long delays in CHAP rental assistance dollars is broadening the burden for landlords.
"There's a lot of landlords right now that are struggling, and will probably be foreclosed on," said Vasquez.
A state official in the governor's office said they are continuing to analyze the ruling and the effects it may have on Nevada.
"We will also monitor the case for further developments, such as an appeal or a stay of the ruling," said Meghin Delaney, the Director of Communications for the Nevada State Governor's Office. "The state moratorium is in effect until the end of this month. The state encourages Nevada tenants to follow the existing guidance, which is submit a declaration to your landlord if you are eligible, apply for rental assistance, and if you receive an eviction notice, file the tenant answer and elect mediation. "
But Vasquez said rental assistance from the latest relief measures still hasn't made it into pockets of Nevada landlords this year.
"We're waiting for rent assistance," said Vasquez. "If rent assistance really, truly rolls out next week, I think that we are in the position to where, if Governor Sisolak's eviction moratorium does truly end May 31, we'll be in a better position. I think that he was under the impression that CHAP would be further along than they are."
Local property owner and landlord Jason Trindade said he's hoping both moratoriums come to an end; he said he's lost more than $150,000 dollars in revenue due to them, from his two motel properties combined.
"I mean this is forcing people out of business. And forcing people to lose a lot of money," said Trindade.
"There's a lot of people using it as an opportunity... to basically get free rent," added Trindade. "And they can make payments, they can afford to continue to pay, but they choose not to because they don't have to."
That's not the case for all of his tenants, and of course many are truly hurting for cash from the economic impacts of the pandemic, but he said he's hoping the latest federal ruling results in an end to both moratoriums, the statewide one included.
"We have business expenses that we have to pay. We have mortgages and loans that we have on the property. We're also paying for utilities, we're paying for water, sewer, electric, we're paying for cable tv, internet," said Trindade.
He also said he hopes the government gives landlords money for the damages incurred.
"I hope that there is some kind of way for us to collect for damages, because that's really important to me. That would actually fix the issue for us. Even though we've had to bear the weight of it throughout this whole process, if we could just even it out and get compensated for our losses, that to me would make things feel a little bit more fair," he said.
