Virus Outbreak New York

A sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, N.Y., Sunday, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is among six states that were removed from New York's coronavirus travel advisory on Tuesday.

The update was announced Tuesday by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, as his state is in a tri-state coronavirus travel advisory with New York and New Jersey.

Gov. Lamont announced that California, Hawaii, Mayland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from the list in this week's update. However, Puerto Rico has been added to the list.

As part of the travel advisory, anyone entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from a state on the list is asked to quarantine for 14 days.

An updated list of the restricted states are listed below, as of Sept. 15, from the New York governor's office:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

To read more, visit: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.