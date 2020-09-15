LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is among six states that were removed from New York's coronavirus travel advisory on Tuesday.
The update was announced Tuesday by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, as his state is in a tri-state coronavirus travel advisory with New York and New Jersey.
Gov. Lamont announced that California, Hawaii, Mayland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio have been removed from the list in this week's update. However, Puerto Rico has been added to the list.
WEEKLY CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 15, 2020
➡️Added to impacted locations: Puerto Rico
➡️Removed from impacted locations: CA, HI, MD, MN, NV, OH
If you're entering Connecticut from these locations, you need to quarantine 14 days. See full list ⬇️ https://t.co/lMJvc6PkFa
As part of the travel advisory, anyone entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from a state on the list is asked to quarantine for 14 days.
An updated list of the restricted states are listed below, as of Sept. 15, from the New York governor's office:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
West Virginia
Wisconsin
To read more, visit: coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-travel-advisory
