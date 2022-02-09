LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Treasurer's office announced Wednesday that the Interim Finance Committee approved an additional funds to support the state's Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) program to help children with disabilities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, TOTS is the first grant program of its kind in the nation. As such, an additional $7 million was approved Wednesday to go towards supporting the program.
The Nevada Treasurer's office says the TOTS grant program, which was launched in Oct. 2021, provides children with disabilities grants of $5,000 to use for everyday expenses such as education, transportation, housing, healthcare, assistive technology, and other disability-related expenses.
Officials say the grant program was initially allocated $5 million to provide grants to 1,000 children with disabilities. However, "after a tremendous response, today’s investment ensures that every eligible family that applied for the program will be able to receive a $5,000 grant."
The release notes that funds for the TOTS program are distributed through ABLE accounts, which are special savings accounts that allow individuals with disabilities to save money without threatening access to vital benefit programs like Medicaid and Social Security.
Additional funds will also be set aside to provide grants to children with disabilities in the foster care system.
For more information on the TOTS program, visit: NevadaTreasurer.gov/TOTS
