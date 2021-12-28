LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada received a shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill with enough doses for 480 people, according to the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy.
The board says that Nevada received the maximum amount provided by the federal government.
According to AP, Pfizer's pill is intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill.
In terms of Omicron, AP notes that the pills are expected to be effective against the variant because they don’t target the spike protein where most of the variant’s worrisome mutations reside.
When approved earlier this month, the drug, Paxlovid, was described as a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection, AP noted at the time.
Paxlovid was the first first pill authorized by U.S. health regulators for at home COVID treatment.
Health officials say that the allotment is expected to last the state two to three weeks, which is when Nevada should get its next shipment.
BREAKING: Nevada got enough @pfizer COVID pills for 480 people.Yes— *480 people.*Max allocation issued by the feds, Nevada was not allowed any more.This shipment is supposed to last us 2-3 weeks . @FOX5Vegas Pills going to pharmacies for nursing homes, care facilities only— Jaclyn Schultz (@JaclynFOX5Vegas) December 28, 2021
The pills were distributed to pharmacies that serve skilled nursing and long-term care facilities in an effort to prevent hospitalizations, officials said.
Paxlovid is advised to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.
Merck's COVID-19 pill has not been sent to Nevada yet. However, when the state does receive them, enough pills will be issued for 2,200 people.
The pills, which will be distributed to Nevada pharmacy chains, will require a prescription and a positive COVID-19 test result.
