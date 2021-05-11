LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United States Treasury Department revealed guidance on how much money states, counties and cities will receive from the federal American Rescue Plan, the stimulus plan passed in March 2021 by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.
Nevada is receiving $2.7 billion from the plan. Gov. Steve Sisolak said states are receiving guidance on the allowable uses for the money.
"This will be one of the largest infusions of federal dollars into Nevada," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement, "and therefore it is critical that we take the time to analyze the guidance in detail so we can ensure these funds are spent in accordance with eligibility guidelines and in the most effective manner for Nevada residents."
Clark County is receiving $440 million from the Treasury Department. The City of Las Vegas is receiving $130 million, Henderson is receiving on $37 million, and North Las Vegas is receiving $46 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.