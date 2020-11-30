Washington state enacts new restrictions, months after it was first in the US to confront Covid-19

Washington state on Nov. 15 announced new coronavirus restrictions, months after suffering the country's first major outbreaks. Seattle firefighter Bill Dennis reaches in to take a sample from a passenger in a car at a free COVID testing site on Oct. 23 in Seattle.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada saw a record coronavirus test positivity rate Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The 14-day test positivity rate for Nevada was 17.3% as of Nov. 29, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5%.

According to DHHS, there were 1,642 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state and eight newly reported COVID-19 deaths.

While the new data comes after the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, officials said that COVID-19 trends related to the holiday won't come until at least the first full week in December, according to CNN.

