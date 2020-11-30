LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada saw a record coronavirus test positivity rate Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
The 14-day test positivity rate for Nevada was 17.3% as of Nov. 29, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of 5%.
According to DHHS, there were 1,642 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state and eight newly reported COVID-19 deaths.
While the new data comes after the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, officials said that COVID-19 trends related to the holiday won't come until at least the first full week in December, according to CNN.
