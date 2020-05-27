LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a notice on the website dedicated to unemployment claims for independent contractors, gig workers and self-employed workers, the PUA adjudication center has temporarily stopped taking calls.

"The PUA Adjudication Center will not be active or available to take telephone calls until 6/1/2020," a notice on employnv.gov states.

According to Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for Nevada DETR, callers with questions about filing for PUA should continue to contact the call center.

DETR is currently working on training call center staff to adjudicate PUA claims, Mendez said. The agency says this functionality will be available beginning June 1.

The PUA call center launched on Saturday, May 16 as a means to assist with PUA-related questions.

DETR has asked that any claimants filing for regular unemployment refrain from using the PUA call line and continue using the dedicated unemployment call line.

FOX5 has reached out to the Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation for further information on this.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.