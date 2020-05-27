LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to a notice on the website dedicated to unemployment claims for independent contractors, gig workers and self-employed workers, the PUA adjudication center has temporarily stopped taking calls.
"The PUA Adjudication Center will not be active or available to take telephone calls until 6/1/2020," a notice on employnv.gov states.
According to Rosa Mendez, spokeswoman for Nevada DETR, callers with questions about filing for PUA should continue to contact the call center.
DETR is currently working on training call center staff to adjudicate PUA claims, Mendez said. The agency says this functionality will be available beginning June 1.
The PUA call center launched on Saturday, May 16 as a means to assist with PUA-related questions.
DETR has asked that any claimants filing for regular unemployment refrain from using the PUA call line and continue using the dedicated unemployment call line.
UPDATE (MAY 15): Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation is asking people to refrai…
FOX5 has reached out to the Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation for further information on this.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
I AM Jesse Garon the official Elvis of Las Vegas and one of the many out of work strip entertainers and gig workers. Today there. is still no money, as promised by DETR ,,,,,,,and now the phone lines…the only way to get help and info is DOWN TILL JUNE 1st. Are you freaking kidding me.
This is such a HUNKA HUNKA BURNING BULL#$@%. !!!!!
We were made to wait for 2 months while they crated this great sew system in what they called RECORD SPEED. LOL. Not the you don’t have money does it seem like record speed…and then
First the get the site up for us to file and it goes down. May 16th
Then we find out we still have to file a week later to get the assisatance and I did file for the last 15 weeks . Am supposed to be getting $469 x 15 weeks of back unemployment. May 23rd
Plus 7 x $600 of back put assistance
Then after filling las sat for all the back dated weeks they say ok checks start going out today May 27th…….BUT NOOOOOO CHECKS NO MONEY AND THE FREAKING ONLY CONNECTION WE HAVE FOR INFO OR HELP IS OUT TILL JUNE 1ST??!!!
OMG!!!!
Can you please help? Where the Governor ? Me and many others have not got a dime in assistance in the last 3 months,,,not ever the $1200 stimulus money has come my way…
. This is wrong immoral incompetent and unacceptable . I am out of good will from friends and family and do not know what to do next
I see that class action lawsuits have been filed in other states by people whom also are still waiting for the same assistance and thinking this may be the only cause of action left .
Do you know any good lawyers other than the Goodmans?
I consider myself and my colleagues of entertainers and strip workers to be local national treasures and this is WRONG on every level. All my paperwork has been filled, approved, and set ,with no issues at all and still NO MONEY.
Its not even their money its the National Governments money…..Give it to us we are starving for god sakes …I .will be a very skinny in just a day or so if I do not get assistance!!! Can you please help with a voice Channel 5 FOX Las Vegas?
Your Elvis himselvis
Jesse Garon
vegaselvis.com
702 588 8188
Why is this Happening??? No claims until Monday June 1. 6 days from now. WOW. These top level managers need to held accountable for the interruption in claims.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.