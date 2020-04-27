LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After several failed attempts to negotiate with the Department of Public Safety, the Nevada Police Union filed a complaint with the state's Employee-Management Relations Board.
The complaint, which was filed on Thursday, asks the department for improved communication and protocols to protect officers from coronavirus. Union representatives say that several attempts made to the department to address officers' concerns have been "ignored."
"Over the last month, the Nevada Police Union has received dozens of questions from members regarding working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Klein, a spokesman and lobbyist for the union, in an email on Monday.
"Several attempts were made to share these concerns with department directors and collaborate on solutions, but they were ignored," he said.
Officers have raised concerns about lacking access to personal protective equipment. More recently, officers have said there is a lack of protocols to prevent virus exposure while on duty and interacting with the public.
Klein did not specify whether the Department of Public Safety has responded to the complaint or agreed to meet with union representatives since the complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.