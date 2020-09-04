LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's "Patient Zero" asks other residents to practice social distancing this holiday weekend, echoing state officials' warnings of possible spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Ronald Pipkins, the first man diagnosed with the virus in Nevada, tells FOX5 that he still has a long road to full recovery. Simple tasks leave him tired, and he can suffers mental fogginess with fatigue.
"If I can help people realize how serious this is, as patient zero, I want to be heard," Marine veteran Pipkins said.
"I had no idea how difficult the recovery would be," he said, having spent several weeks in a coma and months of physical therapy to return to some normalcy.
Pipkins had just returned from a trip to Seattle in March, when he checked into the local VA hospital in Las Vegas. He would spend weeks recovering.
"What they were telling me, I was blessed to be alive," he said, unable to speak for some time after awakening from the coma.
He calls for Nevadans to practice social distancing, asking them to meet in small groups over Labor Day.
"It could have taken me away. It could have taken many others away," he said.
