LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) remains open in the valley, the group said in a statement, but they are making some changes related to operational safety to combat the spread of COVID-19.
LIVING PROGRAM/YOUTH SHELTER
Those currently utilizing youth programs will continue to be supported with housing, food, therapy, hygiene supplies, clothing, life skills and social worker case management, the release said.
DROP-IN CENTER
Basic needs will continue to be met at the center's Drop-In facility, however, social distancing will be implemented through April 11 to ensure youth and support staff safety. Urgent needs: food, water, showers, hygiene supplies, etc. Drop-off donations are still encouraged, but visitation has been suspended indefinitely.
CLEANING
NPHY has also stepped up its daily cleaning routine, the release said. All common areas will be sanitized multiple times throughout the day.
VOLUNTEER PROGRAM SUSPENDED
The NPHY volunteer program will be temporarily suspended through May 18. This includes orientation and on-boarding, the group said.
MEDICAL VAN
The Nevada Health Center (NHC) mobile clinic will remain parked at the Drop-In Center for full-service care every Friday, according to a release, but precautionary measures will be taken.
HOW TO HELP (REMOTELY)
"Young people experiencing homelessness are uniquely vulnerable during this time: as we take these steps to keep everyone safe, we need your support more than ever!" NPHY said.
Here are some resources to help:
• Kit Building: Create “sunshine bags” or hygiene kits for NPHY youth
CONTACT: Lanette@nphy.org or Rachel@nphy.org
• In-Kind Donations: Drop-In Center needs.
• Critical Needs: Hand sanitizer, food gift cards, cleaning supplies, hygiene supplies, and sealed non-perishable foods.
In-kind donations can be dropped off Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., in front of our Drop-In Center or mailed to: 4981 Shirley Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119.
• Monetary Donations: https://donorbox.org/nphy-donations
