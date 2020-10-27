LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Sisolak on Tuesday announced that Nevada has joined California's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to "ensure the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine."

According to a news release, Nevada joins Washington and Oregon, which also said they will join the workgroup.

The group will "independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution."

The release notes that the panel was announced last week by California Gov. Newsom and is comprised of nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunization and public health.

"Once again, I am thrilled to work with other states in the Western States Pact to ensure we take care of all our residents by bringing together the best and brightest scientific minds across states borders. We know we are stronger together," said Governor Steve Sisolak. "When the time comes, Nevadans will be able to feel confident in the safety of the vaccine knowing that an independent review by experts across the West gave it their seal of approval.”

This Western States Pact verification process will be happening in lockstep with the federal approval process, the release states. "The goal is to not have this independent review cause any delay in getting a safe vaccine to the residents in these Western states."

The review panel "is a key component to the state’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan," which Gov. Sisolak on Monday said "prioritizes those most at risk and is based on the principles of safety, equity and transparency."

Nevada, along with Washington and Oregon, will identify experts to join California’s workgroup to guide the review of any vaccine approved by the FDA.

“As COVID-19 does not stop at state lines, our response to it must similarly cross borders,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “Along with our western state partners, California will let science and facts guide our decision making to ensure the safety of our communities.”