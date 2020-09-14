LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the first time since Nevada OSHA began checking compliance for COVID-19-related directives, no citations were issued.
Nevada OSHA said improved business compliance led to no new citations issued during the week of Sept. 7. Thirty-six citations have been issued since entering Phase 2 of reopening on June 24.
During follow up visits with businesses last week, Nevada OSHA found 100% compliance with the 53 businesses checked.
For initial visits, the state saw 92% compliance overall, with 88% compliance in southern Nevada and 93% compliance in northern Nevada. Initial visits included:
- Restaurants, 110 observations: 99% compliance
- Convenience stores, 20 observations: 95% compliance
- Financial Institutions, 24 observations: 92% compliance
- General Retail, 54 observations: 91% compliance
- Hair, Nail and Tattoo Salons, 32 observations: 88% compliance
Nevada OSHA has also taken 3,624 complaints regarding COVID-19 safety protocols:
- General retail, 27%
- Restaurants and bars, 17%
- Medical facilities, 7%
