LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada OSHA on Monday announced that it has issued fines against Douglas County and a company that manages the county's airport following a campaign rally for President Trump in September.
According to a news release, more than $5,500 was issued in fines after the event was held "without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations."
President Trump's rally was held Sept. 12 at the Minden-Tahoe Airport.
A description of the fines can be found below:
Douglas County
1146 Airport Road, Minden, NV 89423
Penalty: $ 2,950
Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations
ABS Aviation, Inc.
1146 Airport Road, Minden, NV 89423
Penalty: $ 2,603
Violation Summary: Public attendance to a live event was held without the submission of a safety plan for approval by the Division of Industrial Relations
According to OSHA, "the citations occurred while Declaration of Emergency Directive 021 was in effect, which limited gatherings to no more than 50 people and required submission and approval of a plan for live events to the Department of Business and Industry, Division of Industrial Relations."
The agency notes that as of Oct. 1, Directive 033, which supersedes Directive 021. requires events occurring with attendance exceeding 250 to submit a Preparedness and Safety Plan approved by the local health district to the Division for review prior to the event.
(1) comment
Just have to keep justifying your government job paid for by us taxpayers.
