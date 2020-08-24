LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada OSHA announced it issued five more citations to businesses for COVID-19 compliance issues last week.
For the week beginning Aug. 17, the following businesses received citations:
- Petco #1177, 8495 W. Warm Springs Road, Las Vegas, NV 89113. $8,675
- Kiss Lounge & Nu Ethiopian Kitchen, 4230 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite #300, Las Vegas, NV 89103. $2,892
- Newman Arms, 1801 N. Boulder Highway, Unit #A, Henderson, NV 89011. $2,603
Two Elko businesses also received citations, according to Nevada OSHA, but the businesses were in the process of being delivered to the employer. Nevada OSHA didn't specify what the businesses were cited for.
Officials said since observations began in late June, OSHA has conducted 6,611 initial visits with an 88% compliance statewide, with 89% compliance in northern Nevada and 87% compliance in southern Nevada.
For the week of Aug. 17, officials conducted 456 initial visits with 84% compliance in northern Nevada and 93% compliance in southern Nevada.
Henderson was among cities that received 100% compliance rate during the week of Aug. 17, Nevada OSHA said.
Nevada OSHA saw the following compliance rates for businesses during the week of Aug. 17:
- Automobile Sales and Service- 79 percent
- Other- 86 percent
- General Retail- 80 percent
- Hair, Nail and Tattoo Salons- 90 percent
- Convenience Store- 93 percent
- Restaurants- 94 percent
The top five business sectors with public complaints filed include:
- General retail - 773 complaints (27 percent)
- Restaurants- 447 complaints (16 percent)
- Medical- 227 complaints (8 percent)
- Gaming- 190 complaints (7 percent)
- Construction- 167 complaints (6 percent)
