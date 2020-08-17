LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada OSHA issued 11 workplace citations for the week beginning Aug. 10, nine of which were related to COVID-19 noncompliance.
Citations include:
- 8/11, Purcell Tire & Rubber Company, 1505 Newlands Drive, Fernley, NV 89408, $5,162
- 8/13, The Tap (referral), 704 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005, $4,858
- 8/13, Metro Pizza Northwest (referral), 6720 Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89131, $6,073
- 8/13, Mesquite Ford Lincoln RV, 76 Auto Mall Circle, Mesquite, NV 89027, $8,501
- 8/13, Walmart #3847, 1120 West Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027, $12,617
- 8/13, Neiman Marcus, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 100, Las Vegas, NV 89109, $8,501
- 8/13, Mesquite Lumber & Supply, 102 West Mesquite Boulevard, Mesquite, NV 89027, $8,501
- 8/13, Rock’s 76, 8615 West Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147, $6,073
- 8/13, 7-Eleven Store #29633D, 4890 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103, $6,073
- 8/13, U. S. Tire Center & Auto Repair, Inc., 1501 North Eastern Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101, $2,892
- 8/13, El Tarahumara Auto Service, 1250 North Eastern Avenue, Suite #3, Las Vegas, NV 89101, $4,048
According to Nevada OSHA, citations for Metro Pizza and The Tap were related to alleged workplace safety hazards. Nevada OSHA did not share what violations were alleged for any of the citations.
Neiman Marcus at Fashion Show Mall faced a citation just a week after other stores in the mall faced fines. Last week, Nevada OSHA announced that three Fashion Show Mall stores were fined $8,500 each for COVID-19 compliance issues. Representatives with Fashion Show Mall didn't respond to a request for comment last week.
CITY COMPLIANCE
Cities with compliance rates below the statewide average of 87 percent during the week beginning Aug. 10 include:
- Dayton- 50 percent
- Mound House- 50 percent
- Carlin- 60 percent
- Stagecoach- 60 percent
- Battle Mountain- 83 percent
- Virginia City- 85 percent
- Jackpot- 86 percent
- Las Vegas- 86 percent
- Henderson- 86 percent
Cities with initial observed compliance rates at or above 90 percent during the week beginning Aug. 10 include:
- Boulder City- 100 percent
- Carson City- 100 percent
- Silver Springs- 100 percent
- Spring Creek- 94 percent
- Wells- 92 percent
- Wendover- 92 percent
- Reno- 91 percent
- Elko- 90 percent
BUSINESS COMPLIANCE
Initial compliance rates for business sectors across the state (where 25 or more observations were conducted, except where noted) during the week beginning Aug. 10 include:
- Automobile Sales and Service- 68 percent compliance
- Other- 77 percent
- Medical- 83 percent
- General Retail- 85 percent
- Clothing Stores- 90 percent
- Hair, Nail and Tattoo Salons- 91 percent
- Convenience Store- 91 percent
- Grocery Stores- 92 percent
- Restaurants- 94 percent
- Gyms (22 observations)- 96 percent
(2) comments
You will obey or we will fine you out of business! Unlawful directives from Sissylak are unlawful. You ain't our daddy.
The county and state need money so go after businesses who are already struggling. Great job SISOLAK. Everyone can see what your really doing here to cover you failed COVID-19 leadership. You failed SISOLAK.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.