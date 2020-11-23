LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations has said it will focus its compliance enforcement efforts in counties with the highest COVID-19 cases per capita -- Carson City, Churchill, Washoe and Elko Counties.
During the week beginning Nov. 16, the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued five notices of citation and penalty to Las Vegas businesses. Three of the five businesses were sports organizations.
Las Vegas Basketball Center LLC in Las Vegas
Penalty: $3,643
Violation summary: The business held close-contact competition basketball games at their facility involving players and referees
Integrity Sports Officiating LLC in Las Vegas
Penalty: $3,643
Violation summary: Employees officiated close-contact competition basketball games at the Las Vegas Basketball Center facility.
Tarkanian Basketball Academy in Las Vegas
Penalty: $3,643
Violation summary: Customers not wearing face coverings, players were not social distancing during scrimmage, and the employer was not utilizing an approved disinfectant from EPA list
A North Las Vegas fulfillment center and Las Vegas business were also fined last week for COVID-19 noncompliance.
Last week, division officials conducted 251 initial visits and observed only one restaurant with noncompliance in Sparks, Nevada.
As the state's coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to climb, state officials including Gov. Steve Sisolak have said they're looking for increased mitigation efforts from local governments.
Sisoalk on Sunday issued a statewide pause during which restrictions on capacity limits and face coverings will be in effect. These restrictions are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.