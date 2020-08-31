LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hotel near the Las Vegas Strip that was recently criticized for hosting a beauty pageant and a Trump event in person was fined by Nevada OSHA for COVID-19 related violations.
Ahern Hotel and Convention Center was fined $10,930 on Aug. 28, according to Nevada OSHA. Nevada OSHA said the citation was issued after an investigation following a referral. Details of the citation, including what violations may have been broken, were not released.
Ahern Hotel recently filed a lawsuit against the state, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and the City of Las Vegas over the limitation of public gatherings.
"This prohibition on gatherings has been imposed on Plaintiff notwithstanding the total lack of any evidence that sitting in a conference or meeting with a restaurant, hotel banquet room or convention facility for a particular event increases the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 anymore than sitting in a restaurant, bar or casino, so long as all other Phase II reopening requirements are met," the complaint reads.
The City of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to Ahern Aug. 9 after a beauty pageant held at the casino allegedly violated COVID-19 gathering directives.
On Aug. 6, an "Evangelicals for Trump" event was also held at the hotel. Gov. Sisolak alleged that this event also violated COVID-19 directives limiting the size of gatherings.
"President Trump’s own campaign has ignored his experts and state law. This campaign event put more people at risk, including his supporters and the hardworking Nevadans who staffed the event," Sisolak said in a tweet. "I’m calling on President Trump to focus on the real threat to the health & lives of Nevadans & Americans: the senseless spread of COVID-19. I’m calling on President Trump to order his campaign to follow our State’s protocols & his own health care experts’ strong guidance."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
So let's get this strait. They fine this place, a solo place that seems to be singled out for hosting certain "things" and yet OSHA has done NOTHING about the Cosmo hotel/casino for it's daily violations? This is total B.S. The Cosmo needs to be closed down, yet not one thing has been done for it's continued rule breaking. Something is not right here.
