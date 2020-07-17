LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Division of Industrial Relations on Thursday announced that ongoing violation of required health and safety measures has resulted in Nevada OSHA issuing notices of citation and penalty to several businesses.
According to a news release, the businesses included a store in Las Vegas, three stores in Carson City, two stores in Reno and one store in Dayton.
According to Nevada OSHA, the citations were issued after officials observed noncompliance with one or more requirements of general and industry-specific guidance and directives during both the initial observation and a follow up visit.
In addition to the citation, Nevada OSHA said that a notice was provided to each business indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the Administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements.
"Employers were provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer," OSHA said in the release.
According to OSHA, since initial observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 2,257 business establishments in Northern and Southern Nevada. As of July 15, the overall compliance rate for all business sectors statewide stood at 82%, with an 86% compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 80% in Southern Nevada.
OSHA says a wide range of business establishments have been visited including large and small retail, financial institutions, gaming, gyms, bars and restaurants, convenience stores, pharmacies and automobile sales and service.
According to OSHA, businesses with the lowest rates of compliance include:
- Water parks, 5 observations: 40 percent compliance
- Casino-hotel pools, 28 observations: 54 percent compliance
- Bars and restaurant lounges, 303 observations: 59 percent compliance
- Home improvement, 40 observations: 68 percent compliance
- Pools, 12 observations: 75 percent compliance
