LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada officials want to know how the public and healthcare workers feel about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Researchers at UNR School of Medicine are partnering with UNR's School of Community Health Sciences, Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a study about what Nevadans think about the vaccine and whether they'd take the vaccine once made available to the public.
The study will involve two surveys: one for the public, and one for healthcare providers, medical students and trainees. The study will assess Nevadans' perceptions about COVID-19 and the vaccine in order to provide state health leaders information for people to make informed decisions about the vaccine.
“The research is designed to ensure that we understand how our key audiences in Nevada view the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Mark Riddle, M.D., Dr.P.H., associate dean of clinical research and professor at UNR Med’s Department of Internal Medicine and Medical Research, and a lead investigator on the study. “It’s critical that we ask Nevadans and Nevada health care providers what they truly think about the vaccine and what their knowledge and attitudes are in order to provide the most helpful information about the safety and efficacy of getting one of the many vaccines that are becoming available in the coming weeks and months.”
The surveys ask questions about who you are, what you know about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine. Researchers said the survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous.
COMMUNITY MEMBERS SURVEY (English or Spanish): http://tinyurl.com/covid19gp
HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS/LEARNERS SURVEY: http://tinyurl.com/covidvachp
