President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

In this file photo, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House for Baltimore, Maryland on May 25, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada politicians and officials responded Friday morning after President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.

The Trumps tested positive for COVID-19 after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks has been traveling with the Trumps in recent days for political rallies and the presidential debate.

Nevada politicians wished the President and first lady well and hoped for a speedy recovery. Gov. Steve Sisolak sent well wishes from himself and the first lady of Nevada.

NEVADA SENATORS

NEVADA REPRESENTATIVES

Rep. Steve Horsford did not provide a statement as of 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

