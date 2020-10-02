LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada politicians and officials responded Friday morning after President Donald Trump and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.
The Trumps tested positive for COVID-19 after close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks has been traveling with the Trumps in recent days for political rallies and the presidential debate.
Nevada politicians wished the President and first lady well and hoped for a speedy recovery. Gov. Steve Sisolak sent well wishes from himself and the first lady of Nevada.
First Lady of Nevada Kathy and I wish @realdonaldtrump and @flotus a speedy recovery after their #COVID19 diagnosis.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 2, 2020
NEVADA SENATORS
I wish the President and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery during this challenging time. We must all work together to end the spread of this virus and get Americans the help they need.— Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 2, 2020
My thoughts are with the President and First Lady this morning. I’m hoping they both have a swift recovery.— Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) October 2, 2020
We must all do our part to combat this virus. Wear a mask, and social distance.
NEVADA REPRESENTATIVES
Sending my best wishes to @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS for a speedy recovery.— RepMarkAmodei (@MarkAmodeiNV2) October 2, 2020
I’m wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump all the best during their recovery. My thoughts are with them and their family during this difficult time.— Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) October 2, 2020
If you have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, you should immediately self-quarantine and get tested. Please take this virus seriously so you do not put your health and the health of your loved ones at higher risk.— Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 2, 2020
Rep. Steve Horsford did not provide a statement as of 7:45 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
