LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is not "hoarding" COVID-19 vaccines in warehouses, according to a statement from the Governor Steve Sisolak's office. Health officials released figures to dispel rumors of where the state's vaccine supply has gone.
The numbers come as Governor Steve Sisolak requests more doses from the federal government, which reportedly receives allotments that rank second to last among the 50 states.
The state's COVID-19 Task Force released these figures:
- 286,950 doses have been given to Nevada
- 212,100 dispersed to counties, providers
- 74,850 distributed to pharmacies for store and nursing home allotments
- 164,352 doses administered statewide
- 20,000 doses underreported due to lagging logs
- 60 percent of doses have been administered
Caleb Cage said the state needs 18,000 doses a day to provide vaccine sites the needed doses to provide appointments, and stay open.
"We are asking for that a day. We are getting twice that a week right now. That's obviously not meeting that need," Cage said.
Clark County has a goal of administering 45,000 vaccines a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.