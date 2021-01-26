State officials on Tuesday explained the allocation of COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada and how they're distributed.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is not "hoarding" COVID-19 vaccines in warehouses, according to a statement from the Governor Steve Sisolak's office. Health officials released figures to dispel rumors of where the state's vaccine supply has gone. 

The numbers come as Governor Steve Sisolak requests more doses from the federal government, which reportedly receives allotments that rank second to last among the 50 states. 

The state's COVID-19 Task Force released these figures: 

  • 286,950 doses have been given to Nevada
  • 212,100 dispersed to counties, providers
  • 74,850 distributed to pharmacies for store and nursing home allotments
  • 164,352 doses administered statewide
  • 20,000 doses underreported due to lagging logs 
  • 60 percent of doses have been administered

Caleb Cage said the state needs 18,000 doses a day to provide vaccine sites  the needed doses to provide appointments, and stay open. 

"We are asking for that a day. We are getting twice that a week right now. That's obviously not meeting that need," Cage said. 

Clark County has a goal of administering 45,000 vaccines a week. 

