LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many people know firsthand that wait times were quite long when shots first started going out at the Cashman Center vaccine site.
“Initially, I know wait times were roughly three and a half four hours long from day one back in January,” said Nevada National Guard Sergeant John Huss.
Sergeant Huss said the Guard’s mission is to protect the public and knew changes needed to be made to help people get vaccinated for COVID-19 and reduce wait times.
The Guard did something a little unusual, it started paying attention to local “Vaccine Hunters” Facebook pages. There, people were posting about long wait times. The Nevada National Guard then addressed some of those concerns head on.
“We’ve made a quite a few changes over time. I mean, it’s more than I can count at this point. We’ve moved entrances, we’ve moved exits, we’ve changed up lines. But it’s all happened for the sake of efficiency and getting people in and out as fast as possible,” said Sgt. Huss.
The sergeant said the Guard later came to appreciate what he called “constructive criticism" from the Vaccine Hunters page.
“At first I wasn’t a huge fan but once we realized how much of an asset that was to the public and us, you got to start working together on that,” he said.
“The line tends to scare people sometimes when they come in. But it moves so fast that by the time they’re walking out, when we see them again, they got big smiles on their face because they thought they were going to spend three to four hours here. And at the end of the day it ends up being about 45 minutes," he said.
Other Cashman officials told FOX5 about 2,100 people got shots at the vaccination site on Tuesday, and many people were in and out in about 30 minutes, which included the wait time after a shot was given.
Sergeant Huss said it’s been a team effort by the Nevada National Guard, FEMA and many volunteers to make the shot process more efficient.
“We’re here for the people. That is ultimately our primary mission. We’re here for our neighbors. And that’s what we do,” he said.
