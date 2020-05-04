LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 80 members from the Nevada National Guard are helping set up a COVID-19 testing site that will operate on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Orleans Hotel and Casino parking garage.
The testing site is the first that the guard has coordinated with the Southern Nevada Health District. The guard will also operate a mobile testing site that will visit 11 locations in Douglas, Lyon and Storey Counties and in Carson City on Tuesday.
“The initial goal is 300 tests per day at the location, with hopes of ramping up to 900 per day,” said Maj. Laurie MacAfee, Nevada Army National Guard Medical Detachment commander.
Nevada Guard personnel will provide medical personnel for testing and for traffic control at the Orleans site in Las Vegas.
Since mid-April, the Nevada National Guard has assisted at the drive-through testing sites at UNLV, and a drive-through location in Northern Nevada in coordination with the Washoe County Health District.
Testing at the Orleans will be conducted by University Medical Center, which will not accept walk-in patients. Testing appointments must be made on UMC's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.