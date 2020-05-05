Staff Sgt. Jennifer Nunes, a health care specialist assigned to the Northern Nevada Medical Detachment Nevada National Guard, checks the temperature of a Soldier at the front gate of the Office of the Adjutant General complex in Carson City, April 1, 2020. The Nevada National Guard started screening the Soldiers, Airmen, and civilians that continue to work despite the COVID-19 outbreak. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Walter H. Lowell)