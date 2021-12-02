LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada state officials announced they are monitoring travelers from eight flagged African countries, as Governor Steve Sisolak's office doubles down on mask guidelines to fend off a potential winter surge of cases or the spread of the omicron variant.
As of Thursday night, no cases of the new variant have been detected in Nevada. Multiple cases have been identified in California and several other states including New York.
"It probably will arrive. It's nearly impossible to prevent viruses from circulating worldwide. That's not to say that public health actions such as travel bans can't have an impact," said Dr. Mark Pandori of the Nevada State Lab, which is monitoring cases.
Pandori urges vaccination for some protection against the new variant.
"It is important to note that there's every reason to believe that vaccines are still going to be a good defense against omicron. They're going to offer some degree of protection," he said.
Pandori recently said masking is an important public health tool to prevent transmission of any COVID-19 variant.
The governor's office announced the continuation of mask mandates indoors, that have stayed in place across most Nevada counties since the summer surge.
"Regardless of vaccination status, in counties of higher substantial transmission, we will continue to have indoor masking regardless of vaccination status through the holiday season and into the start of the new year," said DuAne Young.
Young backed support for President Joe Biden's recently-announced travel and testing policies, just as international flights resumed travel into Las Vegas.
"We want all of our international business to be welcome here to feel safe, as well as those from other states," Young said.
