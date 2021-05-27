LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mobile Vaccination Units which traveled across rural and tribal parts of Nevada offering the Coronavirus vaccine wrapped up a seven-week tour of the state.
Over that time, the units made 63 stops in 28 towns, including seven stops at correctional facilities and two school-focused stops, to increase vaccine access for different communities. The units began their tour using the one-shot Janssen vaccine and transitioned to the Pfizer vaccine during the federal pause, before offering both vaccines following the pause.
"I am incredibly proud of the work that was done to coordinate the MVU clinics in Nevada," Governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement. "These clinics would not have been successful without the strong partnerships and collaborations of health care providers, community and emergency services, and volunteers across Nevada."
The units, sent from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), operated on a walk-in basis in rural communities and made two visits to each location to account for the Pfizer vaccine.
