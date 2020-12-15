LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada health officials are months away from distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to local doctor's offices, but medical leaders are prepping healthcare providers months in advance as patients are eager for answers.
Doctors must register with the state if they choose to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Deborah Kuhls, the medical director of trauma at UMC, UNLV professor of surgery and the president of the Clark County Medical Society, is one local leader helping inform doctors how to sign up to provide the vaccine to patients.
The Clark County Medical Society will be providing free town halls for doctors.
"Patients have been listening to the news a lot... yes, a lot of questions have been coming up. That's why it's going to be really important for doctor's offices to to actually have information that they can give to their patients. That is in the process of happening," Kuhls said.
Smaller clinics and specialized practices may choose not to administer doses of the vaccine.
Doctors will be informed of the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook, and doctors will be asked to administer doses in order of the state's tiers.
"Everyone needs to understand that those who are most vulnerable, really need the vaccination first, because they are the at the greatest risk of becoming either extremely ill or dying," Dr. Kuhls said.
