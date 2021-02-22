LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Medicaid recently hit record enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.
According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human services, Nevada Medicaid now serves more than 810,000 Nevadans. Nevada DHHS said that accounts for one in every four Nevadans.
“Medicaid services are always available, and people continue to reach out to us in their time of need,” Nevada Medicaid Administrator Suzanne Bierman said in a statement. “The fact is, when more people need assistance, Nevada Medicaid enrollment goes up.”
The previous record high for enrollment prior to April was 690,596 enrollees in Aug. 2018. Officials said they expect enrollment to continue to climb following Pres. Joe Biden's executive order to have a new open enrollment period from Feb. 15-May 15.
To apply for Nevada Medicaid, visit https://accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/. Those who have an income slightly above Medicaid eligibility may be eligible for financial assistance through Nevada Health Link. To learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call the call center at 1-800-547-2927.
