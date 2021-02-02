LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Transportation resources are now available for Nevada Medicaid recipients who are trying to get COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
The program helps with gas mileage reimbursement, bus fare and same-day rides.
A spokesperson for Nevada Medicaid urges people to help those in need and to plan ahead.
“Ask your friends and family if they know the steps and if they need help,” said Suzanne Bierman, Nevada Medicaid Administrator. “This is the time to offer help, ask for help, and give help.”
Nevadans can visit Immunize Nevada for transportation and other resources.
