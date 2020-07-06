LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In the latest round of observations conducted by state agencies, approximately 76% of businesses statewide have been found in compliance with the mask mandate that went into effect on June 26.
Observations made by the Division of Industrial Relations and Nevada OSHA on July 3 found an 82% compliance rate in northern Nevada and 75% in the south. The departments focused on a water park, hotel pools, bars and casino gaming floors and noted the following compliance:
- Water park - not in compliance
- Casino hotel pools - 40% compliance
- Bars during daytime hours - 80% compliance
- Casino hotel gaming floors - 80% compliance
The division compared the 80% compliance rate for bars observed during daytime hours on July 3 to the 50% rate of those observed during evening hours on July 2.
The Division of Industrial Relations and Nevada OSHA have conducted 921 field observations since the statewide mask mandate went into effect on June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.