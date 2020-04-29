LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In mid-April, a shining, bright outline of Nevada appeared on Henderson's Black Mountain with a glowing, red heart. After an issue with the Bureau of Land Management, the lights are here to stay, for now.
FOX5 interviewed the father and son behind the project on Tuesday. David Koch and his son Mason spent weeks planning, hiking and building the display, which has brought joy to many in the valley.
The BLM contacted Koch this week and asked him to remove the lights. A petition was started locally to keep them up.
After some discussion, Koch said on Wednesday they agreed to permit the lights until at least mid-May, with a final date to be determined by the state's pandemic actions.
