LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Assembly Ways and Means Committee voted on Monday to introduce a bill to the state Legislature that would include $50 million in funding for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
The bill is scheduled to come to a vote during a joint meeting of the assembly committee and the Nevada Senate Committee on Finance, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
In his State of the State address, Gov. Steve Sisolak called on the Legislature to approve the funding for the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) prgram. The governor issued the following statement on Monday:
This small business program has been a vital lifeline to thousands of small businesses in our State who’ve been impacted during the pandemic. That’s why in my State of the State address, I called on the Legislature to prioritize an additional $50 million for this program, so we can provide financial assistance to many more businesses who are fighting to keep their doors open. I’m grateful to Legislative Leadership and the Committee Chairs for introducing this bill so early in the session and for sharing the goal of supporting Nevada’s smallest businesses.
Thousands of our small businesses need help, and they need it now. I look forward to ultimately signing this legislation so the State can work to get these funds directly into the hands of small business owners as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.