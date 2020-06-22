LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak approved a request to delay a planned special legislative session until July, according to a news release from the governor's office and legislative leadership.
Sisolak previously announced that a special session would take place before the end of fiscal year 2020, which will end June 30. Sisolak's statement said:
Since declaring a State of Emergency and issuing a subsequent Stay-At-Home directive a little over 90 days ago, the Governor and executive branch have been working around-the-clock to gather updated projections and shortfalls in order to craft a budget for Fiscal Year 2021 that addresses the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
While the Governor expressed concern over moving the date into the next fiscal year, he understands the important need of ensuring the safety of members and staff during a special session in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to ensuring the public has a safe way to participate in the process. He plans on using this additional time to evaluate the most up-to-date revenue forecasts with the hope of mitigating the most severe reductions in the FY21 budget proposal, which was sent to LCB earlier this month.
The Governor’s Office looks forward to announcing a date in early July for the upcoming special session after coordinating with legislative leadership.
Nevada State Democrats said safety was top of mind in asking for the session to be delayed.
"Public safety during the crisis remains the top priority for the Governor and legislators, and the delay will allow [Legislative Counsel Bureau] staff additional time to develop proper safety protocols," the release said.
Sisolak said the special session would take place in early July.
What a BIG mess Sisolak created. Needs more time to stall the reopening to grab more Federal dollars??? The FBI needs to investigate the State of Nevada handling of Federal money distributed to companies. Hands caught in the cookie jar???
