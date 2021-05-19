LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Vaccinated lawmakers and staff may choose whether to wear a mask and socially distance within the state legislative building, after Centers for Disease Control announced new guidance.
Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes released the following statement on Wednesday regarding an increase in capacity in the building in Carson City:
“Effective immediately, Legislators, staff and other persons in the Legislative Building who are fully vaccinated may choose whether to wear a mask and socially distance within the legislative building. Unvaccinated Legislators, staff and other persons in the legislative building, must continue to wear a mask in any public area of the building, but may remove the mask when in an office with the door closed. Beginning tomorrow, the Legislative Building will also be fully open to any person without a reservation or appointment after obtaining a badge. These protocols have been updated based on new CDC guidance," the statement said.
Face masks continue to be available free of charge at the entry points to the legislative building. Testing will continue to be made available free of charge at the mobile tents across from the legislative building.
Starting Thursday, the legislative building will be open to any person without a reservation or appointment so long as they obtain a badge before entering. Visitor badges still must be obtained by showing verification that the visitor is fully vaccinated, or showing a negative COVID-19 test.
