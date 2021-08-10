LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 vaccination rates among college-aged adults are among the lowest of in Clark County. With college students heading back to class in a few weeks, state leaders are looking at ways to improve vaccination numbers.
On Monday, August 9, the Nevada Health Response announced that in just a few weeks, at their September 3 meeting, the State Board of Health will consider a vaccination requirement for college students who attend public colleges and universities.
On Wednesday, August 10, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said he's giving his health experts a nudge .
"I'm asking my medical advisers to look at vaccination requirements for all students attending in-person classes at our public colleges and universities under the Nevada System of Higher Education," Sisolak said.
Sisolak is not the only state official asking health leaders to consider a vaccine mandate for students.
In a letter to the Chancellor Wednesday, the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) COVID-19 Task Force said they "unanimously recommend" that a COVID-19 vaccine be required as soon as possible.
Jason Geddes is on the NSHE Board of Regents, and he discussed why he's in favor of a vaccine mandate for students.
"A huge part of the college experience is about learning and meeting other people, and without that mandate, it's very limited. Ya know, the online experience isn't giving everyone the college experience that they're expecting," Geddes said.
While regents have the authority to advocate for a vaccine requirement, a mandate would have to come from the State Board of Health.
"I think once the State Board of Health mandates it, then we just have to implement it, it's not a decision by us," Geddes said.
After Sisolak's announcement on Wednesday, his Medical Advisory Team (MAT) went on record the following day.
"When it comes to vaccination of NSHE students, the MAT is in agreement with the unanimous recommendation from the NSHE COVID-19 task force to require vaccinations," Candice McDaniel with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said.
They're considering requiring the vaccine for college students for the spring 2022 semester, according to a state spokesperson.
Geddes said there could be a fiscal impact if a mandate were instated.
Opponents to the vaccine mandate have historically expressed concerns that they would infringe upon a person's medical freedoms.
