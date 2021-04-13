LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas-area vaccination sites are quickly responding after the FDA and CDC recommended suspending the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday morning.
Southern Nevada Health District issued a statement Tuesday that it would suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at community clinics in accordance with CDC recommendations. Signs at Las Vegas Convention Center said the site will not offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials at the Cashman Center also said they wouldn't administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.
SNHD said of the 1,180,000 vaccine doses administered in Clark County, 47,000 were the J&J vaccine.
NV Health Response, the state's COVID-19 response group, said it will suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pending review.
"The State of Nevada is committed to protecting the health and safety of all Nevadans and will pause the use of the Janssen one-shot vaccine until the review is complete," the department said in a statement. "The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nevada State Immunization Program are contacting providers to inform them of this announcement and working to avoid any disruption of planned vaccination clinics."
Officials said the state is working with local health authorities to reschedule appointments for those set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the coming days.
The Mobile Vaccination Units (MVUs) being used in rural communities was also administering the J&J vaccine, but didn't have any events planned Tuesday.
North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker said they would suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in accordance with CDC guidance. For the North Las Vegas homebound vaccination program, those who were scheduled to be vaccinated this week can either receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine or schedule an appointment at a later date.
University Medical Center also said it would suspend the use of the J&J vaccine at its UMC Vaccination Center and Encore clinics. UMC spokesman Scott Kerbs said less than 40 upcoming appointments were made to get the J&J vaccine, and UMC would work to contact those patients to reschedule.
CVS and Walgreens announced it would suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the FDA's morning announcement. The White House issued a statement saying it hopes to reschedule as many appointments as possible for either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
Vesper Specialty Pharmacy on Eastern said it would cancel all pending vaccine appointments Tuesday. The pharmacy said it is working to get allocations of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for future appointments.
Nevada vaccination chief Karissa Loper said the state has not seen serious adverse reactions among people receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine like those that prompted officials in Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina and Colorado to pause administering the single-dose vaccine.
"Nevadans should be confident in this process and the work being done to ensure the vaccines are safe and effective," NV Health Response said Tuesday. "Based on information provided by the federal government, these are rare but serious reactions and will be thoroughly reviewed."
The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
