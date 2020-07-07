LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada judge asked for help to review claims made in a lawsuit against the state's unemployment agency before ruling on the case.
On Tuesday, Judge Barry Breslow of Washoe County heard the case against the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) on behalf of independent contractors still waiting for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) funds.
Breslow appointed Reno attorney Jason Guinasso to investigate the claims further. The report is to be filed by July 15 with a hearing decision scheduled for July 16.
Breslow said he wants the report to include a full review of how claims are processed, wants to know where the "bottlenecks" occur, where the inefficiencies are, how user-friendly the website is and how many claims were submitted versus paid out.
"The current status is unacceptable to the court. People are suffering and families are hurting," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.