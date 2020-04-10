LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) announced Friday that inmates are helping produce hand sanitizer for medical personnel and law enforcement.
According to a news release, Silver State Industries, the industrial arm of NDOC, launched the hand sanitizer manufacturing program to "dramatically increase the supply available to medical personnel, corrections and other law enforcement throughout Nevada."
According to the release, starting in March, William Quenga, Deputy Director of Industrial Programs at NDOC, began working with Nevada's Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to coordinate and locate supplies needed for hand sanitizer including:
- Hundreds of gallons of distilled water, ethanol, glycerine and isopropyl
- Barrels, tubes, nozzles and other equipment for manufacturing
- 2 ounce, 10 ounce and one gallon plastic bottles to hold the sanitizier
- Paper labels, shipping boxes and trucks for distributing
Once manufactured, officials say the hand sanitizer is being shipping statewide to hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, police stations and NDOC facilities.
"I'm really proud of Silver State Industries and our State of Nevada partners for quickly bringing all of these components together," said Quenga. "I'm also proud of our offenders for working hard to produce something so important during this pandemic. We now have a pipeline of supplies in place, and can produce thousands of bottles a day as demand requires."
NDOC houses nearly 13,000 persons with felony convictions in 18 facilities statewide, according to officials.
