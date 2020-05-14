LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation on Thursday announced that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system will launch on Saturday, May 16 to provide benefits to self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers.
Filers can go online to employnv.gov beginning Saturday morning to file a claim. Those with questions can contact 1-800-603-9681 on Saturday for questions and assistance.
Workers can expect to start receiving payments May 23, DETR said.
BIG NEWS. Today, @detrNevada announced that the pandemic unemployment assistance system will launch on Saturday to provide benefits to Nevada’s self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers. https://t.co/2aev0UzPJ6— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 14, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.