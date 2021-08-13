LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state health department has begun contacting vaccine providers to share updated information after U.S. regulators approved COVID-19 vaccine third doses for immunocompromised people.
Department of health spokesperson Shannon Litz said in an email to FOX5 on Friday that regulators have found no evidence that the additional shots would boost immune systems of people who are not immunocompromised. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for only moderately to severely immunocompromised people. The CDC has not recommended additional doses of the johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time.
If studies show that that population's immunity is waning, regulators could recommend third doses for for special populations who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, Litz said.
"If studies show that immunity is waning, then booster doses may be initially authorized for special populations that completed a primary mRNA series," Litz said. "The severely immunocompromised do not have a robust immune response so the additional dose is administered to enhance their immune response to the primary series."
The Nevada Dept. of Health and Human Services provided the following statement:
Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to recommend the additional dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people and the Nevada State Immunization Program is following this discussion for information and recommendations. The additional doses are recommended for those age 12 and older who completed the Pfizer series and for those age 18 and older who completed a primary Moderna series.
Additionally, at this time, there is no data to support “boosting” the immunity for those who received the primary series of mRNA vaccine and are not moderately to severely immunocompromised since immunity has not waned. If studies show that immunity is waning, then booster doses may be initially authorized for special populations that completed a primary mRNA series. The severely immunocompromised do not have a robust immune response so the additional dose is administered to enhance their immune response to the primary series. The additional dose may be administered 28 days or more after the second dose of mRNA vaccine.
This update is specific to mRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, and does not apply to the one-shot Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.
The Nevada State Immunization Program contacted Nevada’s vaccinating providers today to share this update and information.
