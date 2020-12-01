LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first of December means that rent or mortgage is due for families struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the CDC's eviction moratorium expires in just 30 days -- and local housing leaders are sharing their predictions for the future.
"I do expect there to be more evictions," said Chad Williams, executive director, Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority.
“Obviously it’ll take some time for the eviction process to work its way through the system, so about February, March we’ll really start to see the impact of how this coronavirus has impacted our southern Nevada economy," added Williams.
Williams said he’s worried this will result in more homelessness in 2021.
“Some of the emails I hear, of women -- single mothers -- being evicted on the street in their cars, living with their children, still trying to provide distance learning by going to the library, ya know, those are heartbreaking stories that just break your heart," said Williams.
Many could owe back-rent when the ban expires -- but from a landlord’s perspective, those are desperately needed dues. Susy Vasquez, executive director of Nevada State Apartment Association, said Southern Nevada's "mom and pop landlords" are being impacted the most.
“They’re the ones that own less than five units, maybe just one unit and they’ve put their life savings into this one unit, in hopes to grow and be able to retire on that money. But that’s just not happening for them right now," said Vasquez.
She said some landlords are facing foreclosure for their inability to pay off their mortgage. But she also said their association's members’ goal is to, “keep everyone on their payment arrangements.”
Evictions are expensive, tiresome and time-consuming for the landlord, as well.
Need help with making a plan with your landlord?
“Reach out to Nevada Legal Services," said Williams. "They can represent you -- they can structure a repayment plan with your property management company.”
Vasquez added that just because the CDC moratorium is set to end soon, it doesn’t mean a payment arrangement has to end at the same time.
For those who are struggling to pay rent, both Williams and Vasquez recommend applying for a rental assistance program, either through United Way or the Economic Opportunity Board.
“Both of those entities have received rental assistance money that they pay out," said Williams.
And if it's taking too long hear back from those programs? Vasquez said communicate that with your landlord.
“Let us know that. Keep us in the loop. The more that you communicate with us, the easier the process is. So just keep us in the loop as to what’s going on in your life and we’ll move forward together hopefully," said Vasquez.
