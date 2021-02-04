LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new state hotline for people looking to get an appointment for a vaccine appears to be working.
FOX5 called the hotline at 1-800-0946 and spoke to an operator who was able to locate available appointments.
The operator said there were six appointments available at the Walgreens on East Lake Mead Parkway and Boulder Highway in Henderson.
She also said that Walgreens throughout the valley opened several appointments this week.
A Walgreens representative sent FOX5 the following statement:
Nevada is providing a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines to retail pharmacies, including select Walgreens locations, statewide, to be administered to people 70 and older and healthcare workers. The initial supply of vaccine is extremely limited. COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general public and only available by appointment to eligible individuals, per state guidelines. Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted. Patients who select Walgreens can make an appointment online by visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.