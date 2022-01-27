LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Hospital Association calls the COVID-19 surge a "perfect storm" as high case counts increase patient loads and eventually lead to high numbers of sick staff.
"We are having a lot of call outs, and that provides a challenge for us when providing care," said Patrick Kelly of the Nevada Hospital Association. Short-term solutions include at-home care and cancelling non-emergency procedures. People seeking a COVID-19 test have also been flooding hospital rooms.
The Nevada Hospital Association has asked for help from the state for staffing support.
Governor Steve Sisolak's office called on 900 nursing students across the state to sign up to be nursing apprentices, helping with bathing and feeding of patients and basic care.
Some states have called upon the National Guard to add manpower to local hospitals. The Nevada Department of Emergency Management explained why it has ruled out that option.
"Part of our problem in Nevada is, we have a small National Guard ... We did not pull any medical personnel. We don't want to further disrupt those problems," said David Fogerson, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Office of Homeland Security.
"The National Guard isn't the only solution and can't be the only solution," said DuAne Young, policy director for the governor’s office, who said National Guard members have been deployed locally to testing sites.
