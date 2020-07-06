LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations have increased in Nevada over the past week.
The state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek provided updates via teleconference. As of Monday, Nevada has 22,909 confirmed cases, an increase of 491 cases compared to Sunday. The majority of cases are in Clark County. The statewide test positivity rate has continued to climb and is now at 7.4%, the highest it has been since May.
Statewide hospitalization rates also have increased. Peek said that statewide, ICU beds are at 74% capacity and 30% of ventilators are in use. Cage added that, although hospitalizations have increased, the patients’ length of stay in the hospitals has decreased because medical staff have developed more effective treatments over the past several months.
In terms of contact tracing, Peek noted that about 20% of the total confirmed cases on Monday were identified from contact tracing efforts. She reminded employers using out-of-state labs for testing employees, that those labs must follow state reporting requirements and the timelines therein.
When asked how the response can be sure that face coverings are effective, Peek said that data from before the mask mandate would be compared to data after the mandate.
The mandate to wear face coverings in public went into effect on June 26. Because the virus has a two-week incubation period, officials will begin to compare data two weeks after the mandate went into effect, to see whether the mandate corresponded with a decrease in cases.
The response team added a reminder that face coverings must be worn correctly, with the nose beneath the covering, in order to be effective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.